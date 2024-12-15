IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND on top with quick wickets

The six-team tournament will kick off on Sunday, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to face each other in the first match of Group A. Both teams are grouped with Nepal for the first edition of the tournament.

The Niki Prasad-led Indian team will aim to start their campaign with a win over Pakistan before setting their sights on ultimate glory. They hope for a polar opposite outcome to that of their male counterparts, who lost both their opening match and the final against Pakistan in the recently concluded ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024.

ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W: Playing 11

India Women playing 11: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (wk), G Trisha, G Kamilini, Bhavika Ahire, Mithila V, Joshitha Vj, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla, Shabnam Md Shakil

Pakistan Women playing 11: Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Komal Khan (wk), Quratulain, Maham Anees, Fizza Fiaz, Fatima Khan, Rozina Akram, Ravail Farhan, Mahnoor Zeb, Areesha Ansari.

ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W live telecast details:

The live telecast of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on Sony Ten 5 SD/HD.

ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W live streaming details:

The live streaming of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Check all live updates of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan here.