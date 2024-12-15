Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND on top with quick wickets
LiveNew Update

IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND on top with quick wickets

Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan live scorecard: The live telecast of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on Sony Ten 5 SD/HD.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W
ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

12:08 PM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 35 for 3 after 9 overs

12:04 PM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 33 for 2 after 8 overs

11:58 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 28 for 1 after 7 overs

11:54 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 25 for 1 after 6 overs

11:51 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 17 for 1 after 5 overs

11:47 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 16 for 1 after 4 overs

11:43 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 14 for 1 after 3 overs

11:40 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 12 for 1 after 2 overs

11:34 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: First over of the match done

11:24 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: PAK Playing 11

11:22 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: IND Playing 11

11:18 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: India women's team bowling first

11:12 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: Toss to take place shortly

11:06 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: Pakistan squad

10:51 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: India squad

10:45 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates

12:08 PM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 35 for 3 after 9 overs

Over Summary: 0 W WD 0 0 0 0; Pakistan 35/3 after 9 overs; Areesha 1 (4), Ravail 0 (0)

Mithila continues and she stikes Komal is gone on 24, Pakistan 3 down. Two runs and a wicket from the over.

12:04 PM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 33 for 2 after 8 overs

Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 0 W ; Pakistan 33/2 after 8 overs; Komal 20 (30), Ravail 0 (0)

Sonam comes into the attack. Appeal for stumping and the umpire refers it to TV umpire. Not out. Sonam gets the last laugh as she now removes Maham with an LBW. One run and a wicket from the over.

11:58 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 28 for 1 after 7 overs

Over Summary: 1 0 Wd 1 0 0 0 ; Pakistan 28/1 after 7 overs; Komal 19 (26), Maham 4 (13)

Mithila comes into the attack.Just three from the over.

11:54 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 25 for 1 after 6 overs

Over Summary: 4 0 0 4 0 0; Pakistan 25/1 after 6 overs; Komal 10 (24), Maham 2 (8)

Aayushi comes into the attack. Komal finally breaks the shackles and cuts the ball to square of the wicket for a boundary off the first ball. Two dot balls before Komal goes to backward point for another boundary. 8 from the over. Powerplay ends.

11:51 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 17 for 1 after 5 overs

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; Pakistan 17/1 after 5 overs; Komal 10 (18), Maham 2 (8)

Parunika into the strike. Only one single friom the over.

11:47 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 16 for 1 after 4 overs

Over Summary: 1 0 1 0 0 0; Pakistan 16/1 after 4 overs; Komal 9 (14), Maham 2 (6)
 
Joshita continues. Just two off the over again.

11:43 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 14 for 1 after 3 overs

Over Summary: 1 0 1 0 0 0; Pakistan 14/1 after 3 overs; Komal 8 (13), Maham 1 (2)

Shabnam continues. Just two off the over.

11:40 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 12 for 1 after 2 overs

Over Summary: 4 0 1 2 1 0; Pakistan 12/1 after 2 overs; Komal 7 (8), 

Joshita VJ to start from the other side. Fizza starts the over with a boundary. Joshita stikes first as she traps Fizza in front of the wicket on the last ball of the over. Eight runs and a wicket from the over.

11:34 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: First over of the match done

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 4 0; Pakistan 4/0 after 1 over; Komal 4 (6), Fizza 0 (0)

Shabnam with the first over of the match. Komal opens the account for Pakistan with a boundary to third man after four dot balls. Dot ball to end the over four from it.

11:24 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: PAK Playing 11

Pakistan U19 Women's Playing 11: Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Komal Khan (wk), Quratulain, Maham Anees, Fizza Fiaz, Fatima Khan, Rozina Akram, Ravail Farhan, Mahnoor Zeb, Areesha Ansari

11:22 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: IND Playing 11

India U19 Women's Playing 11: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (wk), G Trisha, G Kamilini, Bhavika Ahire, Mithila V, Joshitha Vj, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla, Shabnam Md Shakil

11:18 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: India women's team bowling first

Pakistan skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz wins the toss and elects to bat first.

11:12 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: Toss to take place shortly

The live toss between India captain Niki Prasad and Pakistan skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz will take place shortly, stay tuned.

11:06 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: Pakistan squad

Pakistan Women U19 squad: Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Komal Khan (vc, wk), Haniah Ahmer, Rozina Akram, Areesha Ansari, Maham Anees, Shahar Bano, Fizza Fiaz, Ravail Farhan, Wasifa Hussain (wk), Tayyaba Imdad, Fatima Khan, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Quratulain, Mahnoor Zeb

10:51 AM

Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: India squad

India squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (vc), G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S
Next »

Pakistan skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their first game of the inaugural ACC Women’s Asia Cup on Sunday, December 14, at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today. Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live score, match updates and online scorecard here
 
The six-team tournament will kick off on Sunday, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to face each other in the first match of Group A. Both teams are grouped with Nepal for the first edition of the tournament.
 
The Niki Prasad-led Indian team will aim to start their campaign with a win over Pakistan before setting their sights on ultimate glory. They hope for a polar opposite outcome to that of their male counterparts, who lost both their opening match and the final against Pakistan in the recently concluded ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024.
 
ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W: Playing 11 
India Women playing 11: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (wk), G Trisha, G Kamilini, Bhavika Ahire, Mithila V, Joshitha Vj, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla, Shabnam Md Shakil
 
Pakistan Women playing 11: Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Komal Khan (wk), Quratulain, Maham Anees, Fizza Fiaz, Fatima Khan, Rozina Akram, Ravail Farhan, Mahnoor Zeb, Areesha Ansari.
 

ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W live telecast details:

 
The live telecast of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on Sony Ten 5 SD/HD.
 

ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W live streaming details:

 
The live streaming of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
 
Check all live updates of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan here.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAsia Cup

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story