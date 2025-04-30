Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Indian Oil Q4 result: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹8,124 cr; dividend declared

Indian Oil Q4 result: Net profit jumps 58% to ₹8,124 cr; dividend declared

Indian Oil Corporation Q4 FY25 result: The board has recommended a 30 per cent final dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share of face value ₹10 each 2024-25

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Indian Oil Corporation | Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public-sector undertaking Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday reported a 58 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹8,123.64 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), compared to ₹5,148.87 crore reported during the same period last year.  Indian Oil's fourth quarter consolidated net profit is nearly 300x what was reported in the last quarter. In Q3, the oil company reported ₹2,115.29 crore in net profit, which had been attributed to lower refining margins and rising expenses during the quarter. 
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹2,21,360.24 crore, down 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹2,23,649.85 crore. At ₹2,19,522.35 crore reported in Q3, grew by 1 per cent.
  Meanwhile, total consolidated expenses in Q4 FY25 went down 2 per cent to ₹2,12,834.10 crore from ₹2,17,915.98 crore in Q4 FY24. Sequentially, too, expenses fell nearly 3 per cent from ₹2,18,691.61 crore. 

Indian Oil fourth quarter highlights

  • Revenue from operations: ₹2,21,360.24 crore 
  • Net profit (attributed to owners): ₹8,123.64 crore 
  • Earnings per share (EPS): ₹5.90 (basic and diluted) 
ALSO READ | Vedanta Q4 results: Profit surges 154% to ₹3,483 cr on higher volumes 

Indian Oil Q4 standalone result

On a standalone basis, Indian Oil reported a 50 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹7,264.85 crore for the Jan-Mar quarter. The oil major’s revenue from operations stood at ₹217,725.44 crore during the quarter. 

Indian Oil FY25 result

For the entire financial year 2024-25, India Oil reported consolidated net profit of ₹13,507.84 crore, a 68 per cent drop compared to ₹41,729.69 crore reported at the end of FY24.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations for FY25 fell marginally by 2 per cent to ₹8,59,362.73 crore from ₹8,81,235.45 crore Y-o-Y. Consolidated total expenses also dropped 2 per cent to ₹8,49,411.46 crore from ₹8,29,332.15 crore. 
 

Indian Oil FY25 highlights

  • Revenue from operations: ₹8,59,362.73 crore

  •  

 
  • Net profit (attributed to owners): ₹13,507.84 crore

  •  

  • EPS: ₹9.87 (basic and diluted)
    •  

    Indian Oil Corporation Q4 result: Dividend declared

     
    The board has recommended a 30 per cent final dividend of ₹3 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, with payment to be made within 30 days of the declaration, and the record date to be announced later.
     
    Shares of Indian Oil Corporation were up 1.3 per cent at ₹138.20 at 3 pm on the BSE, following the release of the company's quarterly report.         
       

    More From This Section

    trading, markets

    Q4 results today: Adani Power, Indian Oil, Vedanta, Moil, Crisil on Apr 30

    Bajaj Finance

    Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 4,546 crore

    Ambuja cements

    Ambuja Cements Q4FY25 results: Profit slips 9% despite sales volume boost

    Trent

    Trent Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 54.8%, revenue rises 27.9%

    BPCL, Bharat petroleum

    BPCL Q4 results: Consolidated net profit down 8.3% to ₹4,392 crore

    Topics : Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Indian Oil Q4 Results BS Web Reports

    Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

    First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

    Explore News

    Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
    HOT STOCKS
    TOP SECTIONS
    KEY EVENTS
    Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
    LinkedIN Icon