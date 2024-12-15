WPL 2025 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Simran and Deandra sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.90 and 1.70 CR

The highly anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction is all set to commence in Bengaluru on December 15, 2024, with the fate of 120 players, including 91 Indians and 29 overseas players, hanging in the balance for the 19 open slots in the auction.

Four teams—Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, and Delhi Capitals—have four open slots each to fill, while UP Warriorz will only need to fill three spots to complete their 18-member squad for WPL 2025.

Players like Lauren Bell and Sneh Rana are expected to be in demand, but with most of the players—90 of the 120—being uncapped, fans can look forward to some surprise picks during the auction.

WPL 2025 auction purse and open slots of all five teams

WPL 2025 auction remaining purse of teams Teams Slots Availiable Purse Remaining (in Crore) Delhi Capitals 4 2.5 Gujarat Giants 4 4.4 Mumbai Indians 4 2.65 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3.25 UP Warriors 3 3.9

WPL 2025 auction live streaming and telecast details

When is the WPL 2025 auction?

The WPL 2025 auction is scheduled for Sunday, December 14.

What time will the WPL 2025 auction begin?

The WPL 2025 auction will start at 3 PM IST in Bengaluru on December 14.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2025 auction in India?

The live telecast of the WPL 2025 auction will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the WPL 2025 auction in India?

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 auction will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.