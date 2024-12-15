Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WPL 2025 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Simran and Deandra sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.90 and 1.70 CR

A total of 120 players are set to go under the hammer for the 19 open slots during the Sunday auction in Bengaluru

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
WPL 2025 auction live updates
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Key Events

3:50 PM

3:50 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: First part of the auction done

The first half of the auction is now done with, MI, DC and GG all securing two players each, while RCB also bought one player.

3:48 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: DC with their second buy

DC buys Indian all-rounder N Charani for Rs 55 Lakh.

3:45 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: RCB with the first buy

RCB signs uncapped Indian Prema Rawat for 1.20 CR.

3:39 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: DC with the first buy

DC signs Nandini Kashyap for Rs 10 L.

3:37 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat with another buy

Gujarat Giants signs Simran Shaikh for Rs 1.90 cr.

3:37 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Bidding war for Simran Shaikh

Simran Shaikh has caused a bidding war between DC and GG.

3:31 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai goes bid

Mumbai Indians signs uncapped Indian batter G Kamilini for Rs 1.60 CR.

3:29 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Ucapped players up next

The uncapped players are now underway.

3:22 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai with the first buy

Mumabi Indians secured the services of South African Nadine de Klerk for Rs 30 lakh.

3:21 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Lauren Bell usold

One of the biggest name Lauren Bell also goes unsold.

3:20 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Sneh Rana usold

India's Sneh Rana also goes unsold.

3:15 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Heather Knight unsold

England's Heather Knight goes unsold.

3:13 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Unsold

Daniell Gibson and Poonam Yadav goes unsold.

3:12 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat Giants sign Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin joins Gujarat Giants side for Rs 1.70 cr.

3:09 PM

WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Bidding war for Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin has sparked the first bidding war of the day as UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants are locked up in a tussle.
The highly anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction is all set to commence in Bengaluru on December 15, 2024, with the fate of 120 players, including 91 Indians and 29 overseas players, hanging in the balance for the 19 open slots in the auction.
 
Four teams—Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, and Delhi Capitals—have four open slots each to fill, while UP Warriorz will only need to fill three spots to complete their 18-member squad for WPL 2025.
 
Players like Lauren Bell and Sneh Rana are expected to be in demand, but with most of the players—90 of the 120—being uncapped, fans can look forward to some surprise picks during the auction.
 
WPL 2025 auction purse and open slots of all five teams
 
WPL 2025 auction remaining purse of teams
Teams Slots Availiable
Purse Remaining (in Crore)
Delhi Capitals 4 2.5
Gujarat Giants 4 4.4
Mumbai Indians 4 2.65
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3.25
UP Warriors 3 3.9

WPL 2025 auction live streaming and telecast details

When is the WPL 2025 auction? 
The WPL 2025 auction is scheduled for Sunday, December 14.
 
What time will the WPL 2025 auction begin? 
The WPL 2025 auction will start at 3 PM IST in Bengaluru on December 14.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2025 auction in India? 
The live telecast of the WPL 2025 auction will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.
 
Where can you watch the live streaming of the WPL 2025 auction in India? 
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 auction will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
 

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

