A Constitution Museum to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution

We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. The members of the Constituent Assembly were mindful of the extraordinary challenges that lay ahead, especially the significant task of nurturing a new constitutional democracy in an old Indian civilisation. The remarkable quality of the members of the Assembly was their candour and reflection upon the challenges of the time. They were ready and willing to respond to those challenges and fervently believed that the Constitution they were writing would be the foundation for the future of constitutional governance in India.

The prophetic words of the Constitution's architect and the drafting committee chairman, Dr B R Ambedkar, reflected the anxiety and aspirations of the members. In his last speech to the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, he observed, “…If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, what must we do? The first thing, in my judgment, we must do is to hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives. It means we must abandon the bloody methods of revolution. It means that we must abandon the method of civil disobedience, non-cooperation and satyagraha. When there was no way left for constitutional methods for achieving economic and social objectives, there was a great deal of justification for unconstitutional methods. But where constitutional methods are open, there can be no justification for these unconstitutional methods. These methods are nothing but the grammar of anarchy, and the sooner they are abandoned, the better for us.”

The last 75 years of the evolution of the Constitution of India have demonstrated the enduring legacy of the document. It has captured the imagination of power holders to act according to the Constitution. It has also empowered the ordinary citizens of India to recognise the power of the Constitution and the institutions established to seek accountability from those wielding power. However, the legacy of the Constitution requires more effort to build a broader and inclusive understanding of its ideals and aspirations for the people of India. In this context, there is a strong case for India to establish, as a befitting tribute to our Constitution, a museum like the United States of America’s National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia.

Five primary objectives of a Constitution Museum and a Rights and Freedoms Academy

Democratising access to information on the Constitution

The Constitution Museum will be a repository of all archival information on the Constitution. Enlightened citizenship requires a deeper understanding of the constitutional history of India and the events and people who shaped its formulation. It is also important that the museum is built to ensure that information relating to the Constitution is accessible to all, regardless of their background. We need to make everyone a stakeholder in the development of Indian democracy, and the starting point is to democratise knowledge and information relating to the Constitution.

Building civic consciousness and education on constitutional ideals

As literacy and education levels improve in society, as is the case in India, it is crucial to focus on education that strengthens democratic institutions. The Constitution Museum will be a fertile space for building civic consciousness and education, enabling ordinary citizens to understand and appreciate the vision of the framers of the Constitution, including the ideals and values that shaped its creation.

Celebrating and paying tribute to the framers of the Constitution

The last 75 years of the Constitution have recognised some individuals who led its framing, including the tall leaders who played active roles in the freedom movement. The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly, which had 300 members representing a diversity of religion, caste, language, geography, and other backgrounds. The Assembly was, in many ways, a microcosm of India, making the process of creating the Constitution democratic and inclusive. The museum will pay tribute to every member of the Constituent Assembly, including the 15 outstanding women who played significant roles in the debates on the Constitution-making process.

Recognising critical landmarks in the evolution of the Constitution

The Constitution Museum will portray several milestones in its evolution, including important debates, discussions, individuals, and national and international events that have shaped it. It will also connect the past and present with the future, making the museum a living institution, a dynamic foundation, and a transformative monument.

Demonstrating the journey of the Constitution through rights and freedoms

The museum should trace the history and evolution of the Constitution and provide information on its implementation through institutions and their functioning. This includes the functioning of Parliament, significant policies, remarkable amendments, and landmark Supreme Court judgments upholding constitutional values.

The transformative idea of the Constitution Museum

It is indeed a historic moment for O P Jindal Global University, an Institution of Eminence recognised by the Government of India, to establish India's first Constitution Museum. The museum amalgamates intellectual, scholarly, artistic, historic, digital, journalistic, and aesthetic imagination. A tour of the museum will leave visitors with a sense of hope, inspiration, and reflection on the extraordinary constitutional legacy and national heritage.

The Constitution Museum and the Rights and Freedoms Academy at O P Jindal Global University will serve as institutions for current and future generations to understand, appreciate, and celebrate India's civilisational heritage and contributions to democracy, the rule of law, and good governance.