Centre launches occupational shortage index to boost job opportunities

In a bid to match labour market demand and supply and enhance employment outcomes, the ministry of labour and employment on Wednesday launched the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI).

“Based on ILO methodology and quarterly PLFS data, the OSI will provide data-driven insights into occupations facing shortages, helping align job seekers' skills with industry demands, while also supporting policymakers, training institutions, and businesses in bridging skill gaps in high-demand sectors,” the labour ministry said in a statement after the conclusion of the first day of the labour minister’s conference.

Additionally, the ministry launched the multilingual e-Shram microsite facility to ensure that unorganised workers have seamless access to both state and central government welfare programmes.

“By leveraging real-time labour market data, we are ensuring that skill development and job matching processes are data-driven and tailored to the actual needs of industries, making our workforce future-ready,” said labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the event.

E-Shram microsites are state-specific digital platforms integrated with the national e-Shram database. They provide a one-stop solution for access to central and state welfare programmes for unorganised workers, along with employment opportunities and skilling programmes.

In addition, the microsites offer an easy registration process, ensuring multilingual accessibility and enabling workers from different regions to access information and services in their preferred language. Through two-way integration with the e-Shram database, workers receive real-time updates on welfare schemes and employment opportunities.