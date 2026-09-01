Decoding DGFT's INR settlement rules and Customs re-export deadlines

Notification No. 30 now changes the FTP consequences of such transactions. Qualifying export proceeds realised in INR through the prescribed banking channels are to be treated at par with export proceeds realised in foreign currency for export benefits, incentives and fulfilment of export obligations. Therefore, the notification does not materially expand the underlying FEMA permission to receive INR. Its substantive change is that FEMA-compliant INR realisation, which was previously subject to restrictions or exceptions under FTP, is now accorded parity with foreign-currency realisation for FTP purposes. It is consequently more appropriate to describe the notification as an alignment of FTP with the existing FEMA/RBI framework, rather than as a new liberalisation of INR settlement itself. I suggest you go through the text of RBI Master Directions on