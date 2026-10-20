FM Sitharaman seeks global framework to address the fallout of sanctions

The remarks came amid concerns over the effects of US sanctions against Russia and Iran on third countries, including India. The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, signed into law in September, sought to increase pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine and on Tehran by enabling tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas. The threat raised concerns in New Delhi over the potential conflict between securing affordable energy supplies and protecting access to the US market. US President Donald Trump has waived key provisions of the law for 60 days, citing US national interests.