India-China bilateral trade hits $10.7 billion in October, contracts 0.46%

India’s bilateral trade with China stood at $10.7 billion during October, witnessing 0.46 per cent contraction amid a slowdown in the neighbouring country, commerce department data showed.

The contraction was mainly driven by exports as outbound shipments to China contracted 9.5 per cent at $1.15 billion, even as India’s overall exports bounced back in October and saw a double-digit growth of 17 per cent.

In fact, barring China, exports to nine out of India’s top 10 export destinations witnessed a positive growth during October. Countries that saw positive exports growth are: the US (11.5 per cent), the UAE (43.3 per cent), the Netherlands (14.6 per cent), the UK (42.1 per cent), Singapore (197 per cent), Saudi Arabia (0.5 per cent), Bangladesh (2.5 per cent), Germany (25.7 per cent), and Australia (60.4 per cent).

While the disaggregated data for the month wasn’t immediately available, trends over the last few months show that exports to China — India’s second-largest trade partner and largest source of imports — have been slowing mainly due to lower demand for items such as iron ore, among other items, indicating a broader slowdown in the country. Exports to China have been contracting over the last few months. In June, China became India’s fifth-largest export market. In October, it became the sixth-largest export destination, down by a notch from September. Imports growth from China was also tepid (0.74 per cent) at $9.6 billion in October. However, the country remained India’s largest source for imports.