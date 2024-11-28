Madhya Pradesh receives investment proposals worth Rs 60,000 crore in UK

Madhya Pradesh has secured investment proposals worth Rs 60,000 crore from the United Kingdom during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s recent visit to the country. Yadav, at the conclusion of his UK tour, stated that substantial investments were secured across diverse sectors, including healthcare, industry, mining, the service sector, and agriculture, where significant interest was shown.

While speaking to the media, Yadav said, “To be honest, I was not expecting such a positive response. I am delighted to know that people working here in the UK have a lot of interest in Madhya Pradesh, and we are hoping for good investment. They are fully aware of our investment-friendly schemes and attitude.”

Yadav met representatives of companies such as the Indorama Group, SRAM & MRAM Group, Cyanconnode, Hybrid Air Vehicles Limited, Clinisupplies, Aurora Energy Research, Elsevier, WeDeliver, Capro, Wavesight, The Montcalm Luxury Hotels, Phyla Earth, Ampergia Limited, Ayana Consulting, Pangaea Data Ltd, Invergy, BEM Group Ltd, DAX FIRST, Ransat Group, Cogo Ecotech Solutions, Empathy AI, Money for Business Limited, DAM Healthcare Limited, and Helion.

In the meetings, detailed discussions were held on accelerating industrial development and opportunities for possible cooperation. Chief Minister Yadav informed the investors about the favourable business environment in Madhya Pradesh and the facilities available for investment.

During his visit to Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), the Chief Minister emphasised that research and academic studies are truly meaningful when they benefit society. Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh has immense potential in the automotive sector. He announced plans to explore opportunities for Madhya Pradesh’s youth to gain expertise at WMG while also inviting their experts to train professionals in the state. Efforts will be made to affiliate universities and technical institutions in Madhya Pradesh with WMG to foster a collaborative exchange of ideas and practices.

Yadav described WMG as a stellar global model for promoting innovation in science and engineering through public-private partnerships. He lauded the group for expanding academic activities and enabling the practical implementation of the state’s vision to empower youth leadership and innovation.

Warwick Manufacturing Group Dean Clark said, “India is a very important partner for us, and it was a pleasure for us to have the Chief Minister visit the university.”