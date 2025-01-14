MCA may widen internship scheme, engage states to boost participation

Readying for the roll out of the second tranche of internships under the PM internship programme, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to reach out to state governments to engage with applicants to increase participation.

According to a source, around 280 companies are in the process of being inducted into the scheme. They will identify internship opportunities available across districts.

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme, currently in its pilot stage, has seen less than 100,000 internship offers given out of 127,000 opportunities posted by companies in the first phase.

Data for the number of offers availed by applicants was not available, but sources said the government is likely to take steps to widen the reach of the programme and make it more attractive.

The scheme had set a target of providing 125,000 opportunities by the end of March 2025. In order to attract more applicants, the government is considering tweaks such as increasing the age limit and relaxing the educational qualifications, according to people in the know. The changes will be made based on the learning from the pilot programme, after which the MCA will get Cabinet approval for full-fledged roll out of the scheme. Top 500 companies based on their average corporate social responsibility (CSR) spend for the last three years would be taking part in the scheme.

“Most of these companies are now becoming part of the internship programme. We are working with them to make a plan for internships that can be offered,” the source said. Roll out of the second tranche — when the next set of interns would join companies — is expected to start in February. Candidates would be able to browse internships based on their preferred sectors, roles, locations and apply for up to five opportunities. The government aims to skill 10 million youths in India’s top companies in five years through the internship scheme. The youth will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments, varied professions and employment opportunities.