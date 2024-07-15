Nearly 80% of gig workers meet Indian job market requirements: Report

In the current job environment, around 80 per cent of gig workers meet employment requirements in India, but need to be skilled in technical skills for achieving success in the longer term, according to a recent report released by Teamlease Edtech.

According to the study titled "Gig Economy Skills: Equipping Youth for Freelance and Flexible Work", while around 76 per cent of employers identified technical skills as the most essential for gig workers, communication skills closely followed, with almost 69 per cent of respondents emphasising the importance of remote collaboration and meeting client expectations.

