New mining rules raise concerns over enforcement, penalties for violations

Experts and officials familiar with mining enforcement described the new framework as “pro-lessee”. They said the rules prescribed a defined ceiling or range on the civil penalty — which is a departure from the earlier approach of recovering the economic value of illegal extraction. For mining lease holders, penalties for illegalities have been prescribed according to the area of the lease. For a lease of up to five hectares (ha), violations other than reporting-related ones attract a penalty of ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 per ha. The penalty is ₹3,000-15,000 per ha for leases above five and up to 50 ha, ₹4,000- 20,000 per ha for leases above 50 and up to 150 ha and ₹5,000-25,000 per ha for leases exceeding 150 ha, subject to an overall ceiling of ₹50 lakh.