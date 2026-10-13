New transport body needs execution powers to make integrated logistics work

Unless the Authority has a clearly defined role and the ability to ensure accountability, there is a risk that it may become another layer of administration rather than an institution that actually improves efficiency, said Chadwani.

As of now, the ministry of commerce and industry does not plan to staff the Itla with any officer above the rank of a joint or additional secretary. This post in the central government is the second most senior after that of the secretary. In this framework, the boss of Itla will report to the incumbent commerce and industry minister. This also means that officers from other ministries will be of equivalent ranks, but without the authority to clear projects. As the Cabinet note says, Itla will undertake technical appraisal of central government infrastructure projects costing ₹500 crore or more. Financial appraisals will continue to be carried out through the existing financial appraisal mechanisms.