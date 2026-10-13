New transport body needs execution powers to make integrated logistics work

Despite not having an executive role, Itla has a list of other responsibilities. It is envisaged as the apex institution for integrated transport and logistics planning, write research reports, and carry out project appraisals and monitoring. “It will provide policy support and data analytics to strengthen coordinated decision-making across the transport sector,” reads the Cabinet note. It will also write the Long-Term National Transport Master Plan with a planning horizon of 10 years or more. This will cover roads, railways, ports and shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics.
The Itla has a long history. The National Transport Development Policy Committee, constituted under the chairmanship of the erstwhile Planning Commission's member Rakesh Mohan in 2010, had suggested the formation of a high-level and independent Office of Transport Strategy. The committee also recommended moving towards investment and strategy for transport as an integrated system. It also suggested a National Transport Infrastructure Finance organisation as a neutral fund raising organisation to be set up alongside.