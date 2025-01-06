Outlook 2025: Govt capex, safeguard duty key to steel sector performance

A surge in imports, lower exports and weak prices dragged the Indian steel industry in CY2024. As the possibility of a safeguard duty gathers momentum, the big question facing the industry is, will 2025 be any better.

Price Data Value (INR/tonne) Current HRC price (ex-Mumbai) date 3rd Jan 2025 46,600 Lowest price (20th Dec 2024) 46,400 Monthly average price (Dec 2023) 55,000 Monthly average price (Dec 2024) 46,900 Source: BigMint Prices of hot rolled coil (HRC), a benchmark for flat steel, are at a four-year low. Data from price reporting and market intelligence firm BigMint shows that the price of HRC ex-Mumbai stands at Rs 46,600 per tonne as on January 3, 2025, with the lowest recorded price at Rs 46,400 per tonne on December 20, 2024.

The monthly average price for December 2023 was Rs 55,000 per tonne while for December 2024, it stood at Rs 46,900 per tonne, reflecting a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease of 14.7 per cent.

According to BigMint analysis, despite anticipated volatility from the safeguard duty investigation, prices have remained stable due to subdued demand and lower market activity during the holiday season. Prices reached a four-year low, driven by weak demand, increased imports and greater domestic mill supply availability, it said.

The year 2024 was a historic year for elections around the world. In India, the general elections were held during April-May and there were at least eight state elections. That, coupled with extended monsoons, impacted the infrastructure and construction segment, the biggest end-user segment for steel.

Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer, JSW Steel, noted, elections disrupted the government capex cycle in India. “But we expect the government to push the pedal in the January to March quarter.”

The long-term India story is solid, he explained, adding that the rural side has been supportive and consumption boosting measures were expected in the upcoming Union Budget.

However, he said that the external environment has not been conducive. “With the new administration in the US, we may see additional duties and tariffs. That may help check exports from China to some countries, but our basic challenge will be how India reacts to a changing geopolitical situation where every country is becoming more and more protective and putting in barriers to trade. As a country, we need to make sure that it does not become a ground for dumping material.”

Ranjan Dhar, director and vice president – sales & marketing at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), expects 2025 to be a stronger year compared to 2024. “With elections mostly behind in 2025, every government in power will have targets to achieve.”

In India, a revival in domestic drivers, including public consumption and investment, is expected to gain momentum, according to Dhar. However, he added, to strengthen its position as a competitive manufacturing hub and 'Atmanirbharta', India must focus on strategically reducing import dependency through a comprehensive, multi-faceted reform agenda.

Steel companies have been raising the pitch that low-cost imports especially from China has led to price erosion, leaving little scope for reinvestment.

Sehul Bhatt, director- research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, said that globally, steel demand is projected to grow by 0.5-1.5 per cent in 2025, marking a change in course after three years of decline. “However, in India, despite high domestic demand, production growth has been modest, mainly due to an increase in net imports capturing incremental demand. As a result, steel prices have remained soft.”

But according to Bhatt, three key factors were expected to drive growth in the steel industry in 2025 – easing financing conditions, push for localisation by a few major economies and pent-up demand on a low base from key steel-consuming economies.

India has initiated an investigation to determine whether a safeguard duty is to be imposed to curb the rise in steel imports. A lot will depend on whether it happens.

Ritabrata Ghosh, vice president, ICRA, puts forth the different scenarios. “If the safeguard duty comes in, it will ring-fence the home market and give the domestic steel industry the headroom to increase prices.”

“However, if the duty is deferred or is at a level not effective, then in our base case scenario, the average Ebitda per tonne for the top four players in their domestic operations is expected to hover in the range of $110-130/tonne, similar to levels observed over the last three years,” he added.

Without any kind of safeguard duty and profits at current level the industry leverage is expected to go up if it continues to expand capacity.

BigMint data showed that the import in CY24 was 10.40 million tonne (provisional), compared to 8.53 million tonne in CY23.