Statsguru: The mismatch between formula-based and small savings rates

The government has kept interest rates unchanged on small savings schemes for the ongoing October-December quarter. This was the 11th straight quarter since the last revision in January-March 2024 that rates remained unchanged. Small savings trace their roots to the Post Office Savings Bank Scheme, set up in 1882. Besides this scheme, the basket has since grown to comprise the Public Provident Fund (1968), the Sukanya Samriddhi Account (2015) and nine other schemes, with the money collected going into the National Small Savings Fund.