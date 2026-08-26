Sugar prices ease after import approval, tighter bulk stockholding limits

Sugar prices in the domestic markets have started softening ever since the Central government allowed imports of a million tonnes of raw sugar and also tightened the stock holding limits on bulk buyers. As per spot market data as maintained by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), spot sugar prices of medium grade sugar in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur markets have dropped from around Rs 6,350 per quintal on August 21, 2026 to around Rs 5,550 per quintal on August 25, 2026 a fall of around 12.59 per cent. While, the same in Muzaffarnagar was steady at around Rs 5,800 per quintal during the same period. Clearly, the crackdown on prices was showing some tangible impact on the ground for now.

However, how long prices will remain weak and how far they will fall will need to be watched closely. Some traders said any decline below ₹5,000 a quintal might start hurting millers, particularly if it continues into the next crushing season, which begins in late October, as the production cost of sugar is around ₹4,200-4,300 a quintal. Meanwhile, news agency Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Indian refiners would divert 350,000 tonnes of sugar originally headed overseas to the domestic market after authorities cleared the move to ease a supply crunch, according to people familiar with the matter. The processors could release the stockpiles to domestic buyers within a week, said the people, who asked not to be named because of the commercial sensitivity of the information. That would be enough to meet total demand in the world’s most populous country for almost five days and would help tame prices that surged to a record high last week.

The release of the stockpiles would provide near-term relief without the need for imports, the people said. While inbound shipments would still be required later, the supplies would help tame domestic prices until the arrival of sugar from Brazil, they said. Sugar demand in India typically peaks during the festival season, which begins in late August and runs through January, as people consume more traditional sweets and processed foods. The country’s move to allow imports has put upward pressure on global prices, although this has eased in recent sessions on expectations that it will not need to import as much as anticipated.