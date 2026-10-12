Transit states can intercept e-way bill vehicles on specific intelligence

The official said the newly constituted single standing committee of officers, following the abolition of the fitment committee, would have representatives from 12 states, comprising five major states, four medium-sized states and three small states, with rotational representation every two years. The size of states has been defined by GST collections and the number of GST payers. “Even though every state may not be a member of the committee at a given point of time, every subject discussed will be circulated among all states,” the official said.