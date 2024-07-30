NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment date postponed, check the updated date

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will now issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2024) exam city allotment slip on July 31. The city exam slips were earlier scheduled to be issued by July 29.

NBEMS issues the exam cities to students so they can make necessary arrangements to reach their centres on the day of the exam. It must also be noted that the details regarding the exam centres will not be mentioned in the city slip.

According to the official notification, candidates will get the information on the registered email IDs and not on the official website, i.e., natboard.edu.in. According to NBEMS, the test city slip will be allocated to the concerned student through email on July 31, 2024, as per their preferred test city choices.

NEET PG 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on August 11, 2024. The admit cards for the NEET PG 2024 examination will be shared on August 8, 2024, and they will also have the details regarding the exam centre. After the exam city slip is issued, students can download their NEET PG admit cards online.

The candidates have the option to select from the 185 cities, and students need to enter the choices of exam cities available within the state of correspondence address. According to the details provided, if the number of available test cities in a state is less than four or if the demand for the testing seats exceeds the available capacity, the candidates will have the option to choose from the test cities from the nearby states.

NEET PG Examination 2024

The NEET PG examination will take place on August 11, 2024. It will be conducted in two shifts. Previously, the examination was scheduled for June 23, 2024, which was postponed and a revised date has been issued. Students must answer 200 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will be awarded four marks, and for each wrong answer, 0.25 per cent of the marks will be deducted.