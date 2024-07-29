Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / Counselling for NEET-UG to start from Aug 14, registration in first week

Counselling for NEET-UG to start from Aug 14, registration in first week

The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 110,000 MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country

Neet UG result 2024
The candidates are advised to visit the MCC website for the latest news and notices for counselling | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 11:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will start from August 14, according to an MCC notice issued on Monday.

However the registration for the process of counselling is likely to start from the first week of August, Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The candidates are advised to visit the MCC website for the latest news and notices for counselling.

"The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 110,000 MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats," Srinivas said.

The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 per cent all-India Quota seats and 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats and 100 per cent deemed university seats.

The National Testing Agency had on Friday announced the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam after the Supreme Court disposed of a bunch of petitions, including those alleging irregularities in the conduct of the exam.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC refuses to entertain PIL challenging govt ruling to cancel UGC-NET exam

NTA announced NEET-UG entrance exam final results, counselling soon

NEET-UG 2024 result: NTA releases revised scorecards after SC's order

NEET-UG: Toppers to drop from 61 to 17 after IIT-Delhi answer correction

After Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, K'taka passes resolution to scrap NEET

Topics :NEET UGNational Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEETNational Testing Agency

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story