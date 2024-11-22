Maharashtra election results LIVE: BJP-led Mahayuti has the edge, some surveys predict hung Assembly

Maharashtra Assembly elections results: Most exit polls have predicted a decisive win for the Mahayuti alliance (comprising Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, and BJP) in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where they competed against the MVA coalition. In the seat distribution, BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and Ajit Pawar's NCP 59. On the MVA side, Congress ran for 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86. The total electoral base in Maharashtra comprises 97.02 million voters.
Uddhav Thackeray, who leads Shiv Sena (UBT), has been a strong critic of the BJP. Despite facing internal party issues, his leadership helped secure nine seats during the Lok Sabha elections. Eknath Shinde serves as the current chief minister and was instrumental in the Shiv Sena rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. His political career spans over 30 years, including roles as urban development minister under both Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. The Election Commission has recognized his Shiv Sena faction as the official party. The Assembly polls pit the Mahayuti alliance—consisting of the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—against the MVA coalition of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP-SP faction.
According to poll officials, the voting percentage in Maharashtra assembly polls was 66 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. Kolhapur led with 76.63 per cent, followed by 75.26 per cent in Gadchiroli. The lowest voting percentage was recorded in Mumbai island city at 52.07 per cent and 55.95 per cent in the metropolis' suburban district.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said today,“People of Maharashtra are going to free them (Mahayuti) for the next 25 years. The government of loot, corruption and Adani is going to end. We will get the majority. They are booking helicopters because they know people will ask them questions and they need to run away."
The Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents have decided to house all its newly-elected MLAs together in Mumbai after the Maharashtra election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday, a move aimed at preventing poaching ahead of government formation. "We have decided to bring all newly-elected MLAs to Mumbai. New MLAs have no provision to stay in Mumbai. So we have decided to make their residential arrangements together," he said.
In a post on X, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Amebdkar said his party will be the one to choose power. “If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government," Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar stated today.
Confident of an MVA win in Maharashtra, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Friday said there would not be any issue among alliance constituents in deciding on the CM post after getting a majority and it would not take more than a day to "figure out who will get what position". Pilot, who was given the charge by the party in the Marathwada region and campaigned extensively in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and in constituencies where bypolls are taking place,
Internal divisions have surfaced in both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding the selection of the next chief minister, with multiple coalition partners from each alliance staking their claim to the top position. These disagreements have emerged even before the vote counting process has begun in Maharashtra.