Maharashtra election results LIVE: BJP-led Mahayuti has the edge, some surveys predict hung Assembly

Maharashtra Assembly elections results: Most exit polls have predicted a decisive win for the Mahayuti alliance (comprising Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, and BJP) in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where they competed against the MVA coalition. In the seat distribution, BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and Ajit Pawar's NCP 59. On the MVA side, Congress ran for 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86. The total electoral base in Maharashtra comprises 97.02 million voters.

Uddhav Thackeray, who leads Shiv Sena (UBT), has been a strong critic of the BJP. Despite facing internal party issues, his leadership helped secure nine seats during the Lok Sabha elections. The Assembly polls pit the Mahayuti alliance—consisting of the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—against the MVA coalition of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP-SP faction. According to poll officials, the voting percentage in Maharashtra assembly polls was 66 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. Kolhapur led with 76.63 per cent, followed by 75.26 per cent in Gadchiroli. The lowest voting percentage was recorded in Mumbai island city at 52.07 per cent and 55.95 per cent in the metropolis' suburban district. Uddhav Thackeray, who leads Shiv Sena (UBT), has been a strong critic of the BJP. Despite facing internal party issues, his leadership helped secure nine seats during the Lok Sabha elections. Eknath Shinde serves as the current chief minister and was instrumental in the Shiv Sena rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. His political career spans over 30 years, including roles as urban development minister under both Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. The Election Commission has recognized his Shiv Sena faction as the official party.The Assembly polls pit the Mahayuti alliance—consisting of the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—against the MVA coalition of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP-SP faction.