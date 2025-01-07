Milkipur by-election to take place on February 5, results on Feb 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections, along with the by-election for the Milkipur constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district. Voting for both will take place on February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 10.

"The Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in the following Assembly constituencies along with general election to the legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, 2025," the ECI said.

The Milkipur Assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of Awadhesh Prasad, who was elected MLA from the constituency during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In 2024, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav fielded Prasad as the Lok Sabha candidate from Faizabad (Ayodhya), where he defeated BJP’s Lallu Singh. After securing his victory in the parliamentary polls, Prasad resigned from the Milkipur Assembly seat, necessitating this by-election.

Nine by-elections in UP, BJP dominates

Earlier, nine Assembly by-elections were held in Uttar Pradesh, where BJP secured victories on seven seats, while SP won on two—Karhal and Sisamau. One of the most surprising outcomes was the BJP's victory in Kundark, a seat traditionally considered a stronghold of the Bark family. BJP candidate Ramveer Singh emerged victorious, breaking years of dominance by the opposition.

Why was Milkipur left out of the 2022 polls?

The Election Commission delayed the election for the Milkipur seat due to a legal petition filed by former MLA Gorakhnath Baba in the High Court. The petition challenged Awadhesh Prasad's victory in the 2022 elections. However, the case has now been withdrawn, paving the way for the by-election.