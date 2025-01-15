Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Action must against those making fake Aadhar cards, says Congress leader

After dominating Delhi politics with landslide victories in 2015 and 2020, the AAP faces a crucial test as the BJP mounts an aggressive campaign to return to power. The BJP, which hasn't held power in Delhi for nearly 30 years, is pulling out all the stops with Prime Minister Modi leading the charge against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. While the BJP aims to end its 27-year absence from Delhi's government, the AAP remains optimistic about winning a third straight term and maintaining its grip on the capital. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been under scrutiny after an FIR was filed against her for allegedly violating the model code of conduct ahead of the Assembly elections. The complaint accuses Atishi of using a government vehicle for personal and election-related purposes. Atishi has been renominated by AAP to contest from the high-profile constituency. The BJP, in turn, has fielded veteran leader and former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, making the Kalkaji race one of the most anticipated battles this election season.

The case surfaced when a Public Works Department (PWD) vehicle was allegedly seen delivering election campaign materials to an AAP office after the election announcement on January 7. This incident is being interpreted as a misuse of government resources for political advantage. The Congress has declared a total of 63 candidates for the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The Congress, earlier this month, released a single-name list, fielding Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba from Kalkaji to take on Chief Minister Atishi.

On December 24, the party released its second list of 26 candidates. The party had released its first list of 21 candidates earlier in December, fielding ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, setting up a contest between him and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.