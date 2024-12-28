Delhi LG orders probe into AAP schemes; Kejriwal slams BJP, Congress

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday ordered an investigation into allegations related to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) schemes ahead of the state Assembly elections. Separate directives have been issued by the LG’s office to the Delhi chief secretary and the commissioner of police, following complaints filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit.

The allegations involve claims of fraudulent personal data collection under the pretext of AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana, the presence of Punjab intelligence officers near Congress candidates' homes, and the purported transfer of cash from Punjab to Delhi to sway the elections.

In his complaint, Dikshit raised concerns over the Mahila Samman Yojana, an AAP initiative promising ~2,100 per month to eligible women. The LG has instructed the chief secretary to have the divisional commissioner investigate the alleged collection of personal data by private entities under the guise of beneficiary registration. The Delhi Police have been directed to take legal action against those violating privacy laws by conducting unauthorised registration drives.

No investigation needed, says Kejriwal

Reacting to these allegations, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that welfare initiatives like the Mahila Samman Card and Sanjeevani Yojna were electoral promises and not yet operational. “What is there to investigate? These are promises we’ve made for after we win the elections,” he said, encouraging Delhi residents to continue registering for these schemes.

During a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were using “goons” to disrupt AAP’s registration camps and deploying the Delhi Police to halt the process.

“BJP doesn’t want the welfare of women and the elderly. They are anti-women and don’t want them to progress,” he claimed, adding that the BJP would make Delhi unliveable if they gained power.

The former Delhi chief minister also said he was prepared to face imprisonment for the sake of Delhi citizens. “If they send me to jail, I’ll go again, but I’ll keep fighting for you,” he said. He encouraged residents to “trust their Kejriwal” and continue enrolling in AAP’s proposed welfare initiatives.

'BJP, Congress working together'

Kejriwal accused the BJP of lacking the courage to act directly, alleging that they used Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to file the complaint against the AAP. “BJP lacked the courage to act directly and instead got Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to file the complaint. Congress and BJP are working together to stop AAP,” he said.

Referring to AAP’s welfare promises, he said, "I had said that after winning the election, we will give Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment to the elderly above 60 years of age. Both these schemes were so beneficial for the public that lakhs of people have registered for them already. This made the BJP nervous."

(With agency inputs)