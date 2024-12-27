Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva claims 50% cut in PPAC, power bills to drop 25%

Sachdeva said the PPAC was 38.12 percent for BYPL, 35.83 percent for BRPL and 36.33 percent for TPDDL which will reduce to 13.62 percent, 18.19 percent, and 20.52 percent, respectively

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief
Virendra Sachdeva told a press conference here it was a victory of the party workers who have been protesting against the discoms and the AAP government. | Image: X/@Virend_Sachdeva
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
The BJP Friday claimed the Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC) component in the electricity bill in Delhi has been slashed by more than 50 percent due to the party's protest, and it will reduce consumers' bills by 20-25 percent in coming days.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told a press conference here it was a victory of the party workers who have been protesting against the discoms and the AAP government for "looting" honest power consumers in the name of PPAC.

Citing Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) orders, Sachdeva said the "PPAC imposed by the three discoms has been reduced by more than 50 percent, and resultantly the consumer bills will be reduced by 20-25 percent".

The PPAC is added to the electricity bill to compensate for any increase in the cost of power during procurement due to factors like rise in fuel prices, changes in policies among others.

It is calculated as a per cent of the sum of the fixed charge and energy charge (units consumed) in power bills.

Sachdeva said the PPAC was 38.12 percent for BYPL, 35.83 percent for BRPL and 36.33 percent for TPDDL which will reduce to 13.62 percent, 18.19 percent, and 20.52 percent, respectively.

No immediate reaction was available from the DERC or the discoms over the BJP claims.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

