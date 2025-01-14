Delhi CM Atishi faces FIR for model code violation ahead of elections

ALSO READ: 'No difference between Kejriwal, Modi. Both make false promises': Rahul Gandhi Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is under scrutiny after an FIR was filed against her for allegedly violating the model code of conduct ahead of the Assembly elections . The complaint accuses Atishi of using a government vehicle for personal and election-related purposes, reported India Today.

The case surfaced when a Public Works Department (PWD) vehicle was allegedly seen delivering election campaign materials to an AAP office after the election announcement on January 7. This incident is being interpreted as a misuse of government resources for political advantage.

Adding to the controversy, KS Duggal, a Kalkaji resident, filed a separate complaint with the Govindpuri police station, further intensifying the issue. Acting on the allegations, the returning officer directed the police to take immediate action against South-East Divisional Executive Engineer Sanjay Kumar, who is suspected of being involved in the matter.

Atishi, the MLA from Kalkaji, has been renominated by AAP to contest from the high-profile constituency. The BJP, in turn, has fielded veteran leader and former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, making the Kalkaji race one of the most anticipated battles this election season.

Meanwhile, Atishi is expected to file her nomination for the Kalkaji Assembly constituency today after failing to complete the process on Monday.

Accompanied by senior party leader Manish Sisodia, the chief minister conducted a roadshow after paying respects at a gurudwara in Giri Nagar on Tuesday. The rally then proceeded towards the office of the district election officer, where she intended to file her nomination papers. However, due to delays during the roadshow, Atishi instead joined AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, for a meeting with Election Commission officials at 3 pm, leaving the nomination incomplete.

Nominations for the Assembly elections can be filed daily until 3 pm.