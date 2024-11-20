Jharkhand Exit Poll 2024 Live: Can the BJP wrest Jharkhand from the JMM?

The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with more than 47 per cent of the roughly 1.23 crore registered voters turning out to cast their ballots by 1 pm across 38 constituencies.

This marks the final phase of the election process. The ruling JMM-led INDIA coalition is seeking to retain its hold on power, emphasising its welfare programs, while the BJP-led NDA is working to regain control of the state.

The initial phase of voting for the 81-member Assembly took place on November 13, with the results scheduled to be declared on November 23.