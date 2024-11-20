Jharkhand Exit Poll 2024 Live: Can the BJP wrest Jharkhand from the JMM?

The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with more than 47 per cent of the roughly 1.23 crore registered voters turning out to cast their ballots by 1 pm across 38 constituencies.
This marks the final phase of the election process. The ruling JMM-led INDIA coalition is seeking to retain its hold on power, emphasising its welfare programs, while the BJP-led NDA is working to regain control of the state.
The initial phase of voting for the 81-member Assembly took place on November 13, with the results scheduled to be declared on November 23.
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Voter turnout of 61.47% registered in 38 assembly seats till 3 pm
3:41 PM
How accurate were Jharkhand exit polls in 2019?
The India Today-Axis My India gave an edge to the JMM-Congress-led UPA. It said the UPA would win 43 seats, whereas the BJP would win 27.
ABP-Voter predicted a hung assembly. It said the UPA would win 35 seats whereas the BJP would win 32 seats.
Times Now predicted 44 seats for the UPA and 28 for the BJP.
3:40 PM
Jharkhand Exit Poll Result 2024: Who won the electoral battle in 2019?
The Jharkhand election 2019 took place between November 30 and December 20, 2019. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA), comprising Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, won the election. Hemant Soren-led JMM won 30 seats, BJP won 25 and the Congress won 16 seats.
3:38 PM
Jharkhand Exit Poll Result 2024: Voting underway for 38 assembly seats across 12 districts
Polling for 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of the Jharkhand elections is also underway, amid tight security arrangements, officials said. Voting began at 7 am in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 pm.