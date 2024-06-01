Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Voting for phase 7 begins, PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut in fray

Lok Sabha polls phase 7: RJD leader Tejashvi appeals voter to participate in large numbers
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: “It’s the day of the festival of democracy. I appeal to the people of Bihar to come out of their houses and vote. It’s the election to form the country; we want more people to take part in this in order to safeguard the Constitution,” says RJD
9:51 AM
Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad casts his vote from Patna Sahib seat
Senior BJP leader and party's Lok Sabha candidate from Patna Sahib seat Ravi Shankar Prasad casts his vote in Patna, Bihar.
9:39 AM
"We'll win all 40 seats in Bihar", claims RJD leader Rabri Devi after casting vote in Patna
9:29 AM
Come out and go to polling booths to exercise your right to vote: BJP Hamirpur candidate Anurag Thakur
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, Anurag Thakur says "I have cast my vote. Go to your polling booth as soon as possible and vote. If we want to make a developed India, then we all have to contribute together...This time too we are going to get the full blessings of the people. As far as I can see, we will win all 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal and 6 Assembly seats..."
9:24 AM
Lok Sabha polls: BJP's Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut casts her vote at polling booth
BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha, Kangana Ranaut casts her vote at a polling station in Mandi, for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections. Congress has fielded Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi Lok Sabha seat.
8:58 AM
Lok Sabha polls phase 7: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann casts his vote in Sangrur
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann casts vote at a polling booth set up at Mangwal School in Sangrur, PTI reported.
8:50 AM
Lok Sabha phase 7 LIVE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha casts his vote in Mohali
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha reached a polling booth in Mohali, Punjab to caste his vote.
8:32 AM
Lok Sabha polls phase 7: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches polling booth with his daughter, wife
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter & party candidate from Saran Lok Sabha seat Rohini Acharya leave from a polling booth in Patna after casting their vote.
8:12 AM
LS polls phase 7: PM Modi calls upon voters to come out and exercise right to vote
8:06 AM
LS polls LIVE: Voting for 6 Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats begins in Odisha amid tight security
Voting for six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats has also begun in Odisha amid tight security, PTI reported.
7:56 AM
PM Modi has taken a short break after his busy schedule of 2.5 months: UP CM Yogi after casting his vote
After casting his vote, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said "PM Modi has taken some time out of his busy schedule of 2.5 months, although his entire life is dedicated to India. He has served India for 10 years and has increased India's respect in the world by considering the country's welfare as paramount. This spiritual worship of PM Modi is dedicated to the nation...Those who are involved in corruption and misconduct cannot understand the importance of this. To understand this, one needs to have faith in India and India's eternal values and we can say with confidence that the meditation and devotion of PM Modi is also a part of nation worship and the country will also get its benefits...", ANI reported.
7:54 AM
Lok Sabha polls seventh phase: AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh cast his vote
Former Indian cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar, ANI reported.
7:52 AM
Lok Sabha polls seventh phase: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai casts his vote in Varanasi
UP Congress chief & candidate from Varanasi seat, Ajay Rai said, "The difference in my puja is that I am the son of Kashi, I pray at the temple in Kashi...Kashi stands on the trident of Baba Vishwanath...Whatever I have to pray for, I will pray here...This is the time to stand with the people in their joys and sorrows. Public representative means to stand with people." He faces a contest from Prime Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Modi & BSP's Ather Jamal Lari.
7:18 AM
Early voters: SP's Lok Sabha candidate from Ghazipur casts his vote at a polling booth
Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency, ANI reported. Afzal Ansari is facing BJP's Paras Nath Rai and BSP's Umesh Kumar Singh.
7:16 AM
Lok Sabha polls phase 7: Voting begins; take a look at key constituencies, candidates polling today
Key constituencies going to poll today include Patna Sahib where senior BJP leader and incumbent MP Ravi Shankar Prasad will fight to retain his constituency as he banks on PM Modi’s popularity. Congress, meanwhile, has fielded Anshul Avijit, the son of former Lok Sabha speaker, Meira Kumar. From the seat of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut will contest on a BJP ticket. Ranaut will face Congress candidate and the royal scion of the erstwhile Rampur Bushahr princely state Vikramaditya Singh. Singh is the son of six-time former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Other major seats include, Hamirpur, Mayurbhanj, and Amritsar. Click here for full details
The marathon Lok Sabha elections will conclude with the seventh phase of polling today, June 1. The seventh phase will see 57 constituencies from eight States/Union Territories go to the polls. This will be the last phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will see voting for all of their 4 and 13 constituencies respectively in this phase. The Union Territory of Chandigarh will also be voting in this phase. PM Narendra Modi is also in fray from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in the seventh phase. The voting is set to begin at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. The results for the elections will be declared on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi with an aim to secure a third term. Besides Modi, six contestants will fight from Varanasi, including Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai.