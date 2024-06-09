Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Made me minister as Punjab's progress is NDA govt's priority: Ravneet Bittu

Made me minister as Punjab's progress is NDA govt's priority: Ravneet Bittu

I didn't want to sit in the opposition benches for the fourth time, Bittu said

JP Nadda, Ravneet Bittu
Ravneet Singh Bittu (right), Congress Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, with BJP chief J P Nadda after joining the party, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Bittu is a three-term Lok Sabha MP and the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh | Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi has picked him to induct him into his council of ministers despite his defeat from Ludhiana in the Lok Sabha polls as Punjab's progress is the priority of the BJP-led NDA government.

Bittu, a three-term former Congress MP from Punjab, had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He contested on the BJP ticket seeking his re-election from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat but lost to Congress' Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking to PTI, the BJP leader said that he had quit the Congress because he wanted Punjab to get representation in the Union government.

I didn't want to sit in the opposition benches for the fourth time, Bittu said.


The BJP fulfilled my dream and said Punjab is on the priority whether we win (in election) or not, and gave me a ministerial berth even though I was not elected. Its because Punjab is on the NDA government's priority, he told PTI.

Bittu said the BJP wants to see Punjab happy and free the state from debt and drugs.

The BJP and the NDA government want to bring Punjab back on the right track, he added.

Also Read

Nuh-violence linked Bittu Bajrangi's brother set on fire in Faridabad

LS polls: Former Punjab MLA from Congress Dalvir Singh Goldy joins AAP

Punjab CM Mann slams arrest of Kejriwal, says AAP will stand behind him

Difficult for BJP to cross even 200 seats in LS polls: Himachal Cong chief

LS polls 2024: Ex-bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named new ECs

Naveen Patnaik's close aide Pandian quits politics after BJD's defeat

Man who claimed he would be no more if Pankaja Munde loses dead in accident

Modi does not have mandate like Nehru did: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

AAP leaders take feedback from Delhi councillors after LS poll defeat

Akhilesh Yadav to be Samajwadi Party's leader in LS, will resign as UP LoP

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NDAPunjab

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story