AAP leaders take feedback from Delhi councillors after LS poll defeat

It was decided to further strengthen the organisation, said Durgesh Pathak, senior AAP leader and the party's Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in-charge.

AAP office
AAP leaders on Friday reviewed the party's performance with its MLAs. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
AAP leaders on Saturday took feedback from party councillors in Delhi on the Lok Sabha elections and resolved to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

AAP failed to win a single seat in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections. As part of a seat-share arrangement with its INDIA bloc ally Congress, AAP contested four seats while the grand old party fielded candidates from three.

"AAP will continue to fight for the Constitution and democracy alongside the people of Delhi," he said, alleging that the Narendra Modi-led government is continuously doing injustice to Delhi.

The meeting reviewed the results of the elections and decided on the party's future strategy.
 

Sandeep Pathak, AAP's national general secretary (organisation), its Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai, and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

"The senior leaders decided to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level," Durgesh Pathak said.

Reports of ward-level results were also discussed. It was decided that the organisation needs more strengthening at the grassroots level, he added.

"Everyone decided that even though Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are in jail, we will fight the ongoing battle to save the Constitution and democracy, together with the people of Delhi," he said.

AAP leaders on Friday reviewed the party's performance with its MLAs.

