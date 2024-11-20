The Mahayuti alliance will battle the MVA alliance in a high-stakes electoral contest in Maharashtra. In the seat distribution, BJP is running for 149 seats, Shiv Sena for 81, and Ajit Pawar's NCP for 59. On the MVA side, Congress has 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86. The total electoral base in Maharashtra comprises 97.02 million voters. Opposition parties have criticized the BJP for allegedly using religiously divisive campaign slogans like "Batenge toh katenge" and "Ek hai toh safe hai." NCP leader Ajit Pawar, despite being a Mahayuti ally, has separated himself from these slogans.

Following Election Commission of India regulations, exit poll data is only released after voting concludes across all phases, preventing any potential influence on remaining voters. Business Standard will broadcast live exit poll coverage across multiple platforms, including their website, YouTube, and social media channels. Readers can access current updates through these various Business Standard's website or follow updates on YouTube, Instagram, and X. Exit polls provide projections of possible election results but are not official outcomes. They should be considered as estimates rather than definitive results.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government will bag a decisive victory, claiming that people will vote for development and work done by his dispensation. Shinde is seeking his re-election from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane.

