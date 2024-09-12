MTV VMAs 2024 full list of winners: Taylor Swift, Malone bag most awards

MTV Video Music Awards 2024 took place on Wednesday (September 11) at UBS Arena (New York). The award function witnessed some amazing performances, major moments and winners.

Sabrina Carpenter clinched the MTV Video Music Award for Song of the Year for Espresso. Taylor Swift and Post Maslone took home the first award of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards for best collaboration. Women majorly dominated the show, no example greater than an imaginative, medieval set from Chappell Roan.

Megan Thee Stallion hosted the show for the first time and joked that VMAs now stood for the “Voluptuous Megan Awards.” BLACKPINK's LISA made her way to the VMA stage for the first time and performed as a soloist powering through two of her brand-new singles, New Woman and Rockstar. Shawn Mendes made a loawaited return.