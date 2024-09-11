Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide; Who was Anil Arora? Details inside

Actor Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora passed away, allegedly by suicide, on Wednesday morning, the police stated. Anil Arora is believed to have jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, causing his death. Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and sister Amrita were seen present at their father's home. Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora's ex-husband, and members of his family were also photographed at the Arora residence. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Salim Khan and Salma Khan, Arbaaz's parents, could also be seen arriving at the Arora residence after the news broke. The pictures of Arbaaz's brother Sohail and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri too were doing rounds on social media.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, and the couple were together for 19 years, after which they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is currently studying abroad. Arbaaz is now married to make-up artist Shura Khan.

Who was Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora?

A Punjabi Hindu from the border town of Fazilka, Anil Arora used to work in the Indian Merchant Navy. Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Christian, was his wife with whom he had two girls, Malaika and Amrita. Anil and Joyce divorced when Malaika was 11 and Amrita was 6.

She stated last year in an interview, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms."

Who is Malaika Arora?

Malaika, a former model, was likewise a VJ. She has judged a couple of dance shows throughout the years including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than that, Malaika Arora likewise runs businesses like a yoga studio, a clothing brand and a food-delivery platform.

Malaika Arora is also popular for her dance performances to songs like Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among numerous others. She was also seen in the reality television series 'Moving In With Malaika'.

Arhaan Khan is Malaika Arora's son from her former husband, actor Arbaaz Khan. Her younger sister, Amrita Arora, has been married to businessman Shakeel Ladak since 2009. They both have sons as well.