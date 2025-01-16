Saif Ali Khan, 54, was sleeping at home when a robber broke into his Mumbai house and stabbed the actor six times. Khan was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where surgery started at 5.30 am and it is still going on.

An FIR has been lodged against the intruder at the Bandra Police Station and police have started an investigation.

Saif Ali Khan survived a heart attack

This is not the first time the actor is battling for his life, he once survived a mild heart attack.

When Saif Ali Khan was 36, he was admitted to Mumbai Hospital after experiencing a mild heart attack. The actor was rushed to the intensive care unit and underwent an ECG, which showed that he had an irregular heart beat. The doctors immediately performed an angiography.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after knife attack by robber at Bandra home Lilavati Hospital dean, Dr N Trivedi at the time confirmed that the actor was 'out of danger.' Even after being declared safe, the actor was put under observation for two days. The actor had rehearsed for a performance at the function during the same day, and was scheduled to receive an award for best actor in a negative role for Omkara, which brought him much critical acclaim when it was released last year.

‘Saif had been working non-stop’: Soha Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was returning from South Africa to Mumbai, and before going home, he reached the Stardust Awards for the rehearsal of his performance. Suddenly at around 5 pm, he experienced chest pain when he was attending the Bandra-Kurla Complex event to receive an award.

“Saif has been working nonstop. He arrived from South Africa at 1:30 AM and immediately headed to the MMRDA grounds at Bandra-Kurla Complex to rehearse for the Stardust Awards,” his sister, Soha Ali Khan had said at the time, citing overexertion as the reason behind the incident.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack at Mumbai home, undergoes surgery The news of Saif's heart attack went viral in no time and several Bollywood personalities visited him at the hospital including actors Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, who was also attending the awards ceremony. Other celebrities such as Fardeen Khan, Preity Zinta, Kunal Kohli, and Jackie Shroff also arrived at the hospital to check Khan's wellbeing.

Important facts about Saif Ali Khan