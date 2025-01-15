Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 officially announced; Rajinikanth returns as lead

The Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is ready with its sequence. The makers shared an announcement video on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The video also features director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

In the announcement video, which was simultaneously screened across theaters nationwide, we find Nelson and Anirudh relaxing in a beach house in Goa. The dynamic duo banters about their next move, riffing on their usual light-hearted exchange.

There’s a playful jab at Anirudh’s endless string of releases and Nelson’s apparent hiatus, having not made a film in "five cyclones." Just as they decide to take a deeper chill pill, the mood shifts dramatically — windows shatter, glass breaks, doors are torn off their hinges, and henchmen flee in terror as the most iconic silhouette in Indian cinema steps into the frame.

Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures have produced the movie and no other details have been shared yet. Fans are guessing whether the sequel will feature the return of Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff or will newer stars enter this galaxy.

With this announcement, one thing has been confirmed, i.e., the return of Rajinikanth to 2023's one of the most memorable roles. This second part will compete with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Coolie is also going to be a multi-star movie featuring Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan (if speculations are true).

About Jailer

Jailer a 2023 Indian Tamil-language action comedy was produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film starred Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Sunil in supporting roles.

The movie also featured Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in cameos. The movie narrates the story of "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer, who is on a mission to apprehend an eccentric idol smuggler Varman.