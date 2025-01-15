Anushka-Virat to host a housewarming party in Alibaug, Viral video

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in India, enjoying family time. It appears that today is the housewarming event for their new residence. As the video goes viral, fans went crazy

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
Currently in India, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending time with their families. Both were frequently seen boarding a ferry for Alibaug at the Gateway of India. The couple’s housewarming ceremony, or Griha Pravesh, is making headlines, with a video of the preparations going viral on social media.
 
The actress was photographed on Monday afternoon at the Gateway of India. She was seen in a positive mood, greeting everyone around her, before she headed to board a speedboat. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Alibaug Farmhouse

In a video that Instant Bollywood shared, men can be seen carrying the essentials needed for puja. There is also a priest on the ferry. Fans responded by posting emoticons of hearts. Virat Kohli reportedly spent a big amount of Rs 6 crore on a 2,000-square-foot mansion at Avas Living in Alibaug back in 2023. 
 
The property also included a 400-square-foot swimming pool, and the stamp duty alone cost Rs 36 lakh. According to reports, Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, additionally bought a farmhouse worth Rs 19.24 crore in Alibaug. 
After getting married in Italy in December 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a daughter, Vamika, in 2021. In February of last year, they welcomed a baby boy, Akaay. 

Anushka Sharma’s upcoming projects 

Anushka Sharma has played several noteworthy roles in her career. Her last appearance was in Aanand L. Rai's Zero in 2018. In the 2022 movie Qala, she also made a brief appearance. Fans are eagerly awaiting Anushka Sharma's big-screen comeback in the upcoming biographical film *Chakda Xpress*. In this much-anticipated movie, she will portray the legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
 
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

