Game Changer box office day 6: Ram Chanan's movie sees growth on on Tuesday

The Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer showed promising growth on Tuesday, with a 30.72% surge in daily collections. The film earned ₹10 crore on its fifth day.

Despite huge expectations, the movie failed to impress fans and critics. Post its grand opening, when it earned Rs51 crore, the movie managed to earn only Rs 106.15 Crore in India after day 5.

Game Changer box office collection day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie minted only Rs 2.72 crore. At the time of writing, the total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 108.87.

The opening day collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 51 crore, which was the highest single-day collection for the movie. After opening day, the daily collection of the movie dropped continuously. The movie minted 21.6 crore and 15.9 Cr on days 2 and 3 respectively.

The movie collection touched its lowest mark on day 4 (Monday) when it minted Rs 7.65 Crore. However, the number surged to Rs. 10 Crore by Tuesday.

Day-wise collection of Game Changer

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 51 Cr

Rs 51 Cr Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 21.6 Cr

Rs 21.6 Cr Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 15.9 Cr

Rs 15.9 Cr Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 7.65 Cr

Rs 7.65 Cr Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 10 Cr

Rs 10 Cr Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 2.72 Cr (as of now)

Rs 2.72 Cr (as of now) Total Rs 108.87 Cr

About Game Changer

Game Changer is a 2025 Telugu-language political action drama directed by S. Shankar. Marking Shankar's debut in Telugu cinema, the film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Apart from Ram Charan, who is also in dual roles, the movie also features Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani.