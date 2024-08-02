Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / BSF Special DG reviews security along Jammu frontier during two-day visit

BSF Special DG reviews security along Jammu frontier during two-day visit

DG Khurania chaired a security review meeting attended by the IG BSF Jammu, IG BSF Kashmir, and senior officers of the Jammu frontier, during which the situation was thoroughly reviewed

Y B Khurania, BSF DG, Jammu visit
During his visit, Khurania interacted with the jawans and praised them for their dedication and professionalism in performing their duties | Photo: X/@BSF_Kashmir
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Border Security Force Special Director Y B Khurania on Friday arrived for a two-day visit to the Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation in the region.

The meeting took place in the wake of the perceived threat of cross-border infiltration along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Khurania was received by Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General D K Boora and other senior officers of the Jammu frontier.

Boora provided a detailed presentation to Khurania, covering all critical aspects of border security and domination along the IB in Jammu.

Khurania chaired a security review meeting attended by the IG BSF Jammu, IG BSF Kashmir, and senior officers of the Jammu frontier, during which the situation was thoroughly reviewed.

The meeting focused on the security situation in the Jammu region.

During his visit, Khurania interacted with the jawans and praised them for their dedication and professionalism in performing their duties.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Can Centre's new security plan protect Jammu from rising terror threats?

Govt moves over 2,000 BSF personnel from Odisha to terror-hit Jammu

BSF to facilitate return of students from violence-hit Bangladesh

Ex-Agniveers to get reservations, age relaxations: CISF, BSF, CRPF chiefs

Interstate security review: Senior BSF, police officials meet in Kathua

Topics :BSFborder security forceJammuborder security

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story