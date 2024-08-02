BSF Special DG reviews security along Jammu frontier during two-day visit

Border Security Force Special Director Y B Khurania on Friday arrived for a two-day visit to the Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation in the region.

The meeting took place in the wake of the perceived threat of cross-border infiltration along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier.

Khurania was received by Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General D K Boora and other senior officers of the Jammu frontier.

Boora provided a detailed presentation to Khurania, covering all critical aspects of border security and domination along the IB in Jammu.