Taiwan detects 17 Chinese aircraft, 11 naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has reported Chinese military activity near its territory. Taiwan MND said that 17 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels were operating near Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday. Of the 17 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 14 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND. In response to China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft, and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan MND stated, "17 PLA aircraft and 11 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that 29 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels were detected operating around the nation from 6 am (local time) on Tuesday to 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Of the 29 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 13 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwest, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor China's military activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, "29 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

The Taiwan Strait, separating Taiwan from mainland China, has been a frequent area of contention, with Beijing considering Taiwan as its part and insisting on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

On July 30, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te accused the Chinese government of misinterpreting a United Nations resolution to justify its military activities against Taiwan, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

He condemned China for its inaccurate interpretation of UN Resolution 2758, including drawing an inappropriate linkage to its "One China" principle.

While addressing the annual summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) in Taipei on Tuesday, Lai said that this move is aimed to not only "construct a legal basis for China's military aggression against Taiwan" but also to obstruct Taiwan's efforts to participate in international organisations.

According to CNA report, China claims that the UN resolution confirmed its one-China principle, which implies that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China.