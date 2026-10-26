Building capacity to counter 'collusive threats': IAF chief A P Singh

The first strand of that approach is the timely induction of modern combat platforms. The LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A (4.5-generation) will be central to rebuilding numbers. The IAF has signed two contracts with HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd), for 83 and 97 aircraft. Deliveries are yet to commence, and we are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure that they proceed expeditiously. Indigenous programmes, particularly the Tejas ecosystem, matter because they build sustainable combat aircraft capacity at home and reduce our dependence on external sources. Alongside this, the multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) will bring a contemporary fighter into service in an early timeframe. The Defence Acquisition Council accorded acceptance of necessity (a technical process term) for the MRFA in February, with the majority of the aircraft to be manufactured in India. A contract for 12 additional Su-30MKI aircraft, signed in December 2024, is also under execution. Looking further ahead, the LCA Mk-II and the advanced medium combat aircraft (Amca), both under development by the Defence Research and Development Organisation with the IAF actively involved, will boost our capability significantly in the 2030s.