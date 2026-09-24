Govt sets riders for funds to three stressed PSU general insurers

The Centre has finalised a turnaround strategy for National Insurance Company (NICL), The Oriental Insurance Company (OICL) and United India Insurance Company (UICL), with the quantum and timing of any fresh equity support to be linked to improvements in their performance, according to two officials aware of the matter.

The three state-owned general insurers are loss-making and have negative solvency ratios. The Reserve Bank of India, in its June 2026 edition of the Financial Stability Report, described the deterioration at the three insurers as a “direct financial stability concern”. New India Assurance, the fourth state-owned general insurer and the country’s largest, remains profitable.

The strategy pushes for an overhaul of underwriting, product innovation and performance-linked talent management. The government wants the insurers to demonstrate sustained operational improvement before committing further capital.

“Equity infusion alone cannot help them unless the underlying issues are fixed,” one of the officials said, adding, the government wants to ensure sustainability in their performance before infusing funds this time.

The Union government had already injected a cumulative ₹17,450 crore into the three insurers between FY20 and FY22 to strengthen their financial position and solvency. National Insurance received ₹9,275 crore, Oriental Insurance ₹4,420 crore and United India Insurance ₹3,755 crore.