Non-life insurers report dip in Dec premiums under Irdai's revised norms

Non-life insurers reported a marginal decline in premiums in December due to a revision in premium accounting norms by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) . Data released by the General Insurance Council shows that premiums of non-life insurers in December slipped by 0.33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 25,018 crore.

According to the data, general insurers reported a 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y drop in premiums to Rs 20,677.79 crore. Among private insurers, ICICI Lombard General Insurance saw premiums decline by 0.89 per cent Y-o-Y, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported a 6.6 per cent drop, and HDFC Ergo General Insurance recorded a 43.3 per cent fall during the same period.

Meanwhile, state-owned New India Assurance reported a 6.52 per cent Y-o-Y increase in premiums. Among other state-owned insurers, United India Insurance posted an 8.46 per cent drop, National Insurance registered a 16.2 per cent growth, and Oriental Insurance saw premiums rise by 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y.

Overall, growth in premiums for state-owned general insurers stood at 6 per cent Y-o-Y in December, while private sector insurers recorded a 6.6 per cent decline during the same period.

Premiums of standalone health insurance companies (SAHIs) increased by 5.19 per cent Y-o-Y in December.

For December, some companies reported figures using the original format, while others adopted the new Irdai format for premium reporting. Consequently, the numbers are not directly comparable.

“For multi-line insurers, the change in premium accounting norms has led to a Y-o-Y decline in premiums. Combined with weak motor sales in the three-month period, this resulted in lower premiums during the quarter,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI Research, CareEdge Ratings.

A report by Nuvama noted that industry growth appeared subdued due to the impact of the new accounting policy for long-term health premiums, along with strong motor sales in the base period.

Irdai revised the format for reporting premium figures effective October 1, 2024. Under the new norms, long-term premiums must be reported on the basis of 1/N, where N is the number of days in the policy.

In the October-December quarter (Q3FY25), premiums of non-life insurance companies rose by a meagre 1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 76,236.7 crore. Growth was supported by standalone health and multi-line insurers, but the revised premium accounting norms affected the year-on-year comparison.