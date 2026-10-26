Account aggregator network's new pricing model rollout postponed by a month

Financial institutions tapping India’s account aggregator (AA) network will get another month of free data access. This comes as industry alliance Sahamati defers the rollout of its new pricing model to December 1, 2026, from November 1, according to a circular seen by Business Standard.

The decision comes on the back of requests for postponement and the upcoming festival season, the circular said.

The deferred model will give the AA ecosystem a standard pricing structure for the first time, after three years of deliberation with the industry.

Under it, financial institutions requesting data will pay the institutions that hold it, with the fee shared among the data provider, the account aggregator and Sahamati.

As part of the new economic model, financial firms that pull customer data through the AA network will pay a standard fee. Entities participating in the AA ecosystem cannot directly charge customers for sharing data through the network.

The organisation said the implementation and operational details of the rollout will be notified via subsequent circulars.

“Keeping in mind the upcoming festival season and requests for postponement, all financial information users (FIUs), AAs and financial information providers (FIPs) are informed that rollout of the proposed economic model has been postponed to December 1, 2026,” Sahamati said in a circular on Monday.

AAs are entities that move a customer’s financial data from one institution to another, such as from a bank to a lender, but only with the customer’s consent.

They pass the data along without being able to read or store it.

Entities that hold customer data, such as banks, are called FIPs, and those that request it, such as lenders, are called FIUs. The main idea of AA is to create ease of credit facility or access to other financial services.