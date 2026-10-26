Account aggregator network's new pricing model rollout postponed by a month

AAs are entities that move a customer’s financial data from one institution to another, such as from a bank to a lender, but only with the customer’s consent.
They pass the data along without being able to read or store it.
Entities that hold customer data, such as banks, are called FIPs, and those that request it, such as lenders, are called FIUs. The main idea of AA is to create ease of credit facility or access to other financial services.
The lender or an FIU pays all three fees to the AA in a single bill. The AA keeps its share and passes the rest on to the bank and Sahamati. FIPs were not paid before, and the fee paid by an FIU would be passed on to AAs and technology service providers (TSPs).