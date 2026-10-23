FSDC flags AI boom, rising global bond yields as financial stability risks

The Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) -- the apex body that coordinates action among India’s financial regulators, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- on Friday flagged risks to financial stability from geopolitical uncertainties, the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and a steep rise in global bond yields, calling for proactive measures to strengthen the resilience of the financial system.

“The council took cognizance of the emerging trends from domestic and global macro-financial situation and stressed upon the need to be vigilant especially in view of the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, AI boom and steep rise in global bond yields. The council recognised the need for proactive efforts to mitigate potential risks to financial stability while adopting adequate safeguards for financial system’s resilience. The members decided to strengthen the inter-regulatory coordination for wider development of the financial sector,” a finance ministry statement said.