Bank deposit growth may struggle to keep pace with credit momentum: S&P

Bank deposit growth in India may struggle to keep pace with strong credit momentum in 2025, raising the risk of weakening credit-to-deposit ratios. However, despite this, banks' overall funding profiles should remain sound, according to S&P Global Ratings.

According to Reserve Bank of India data, the pace of deposit mobilisation by banks moderated to 11.82 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as of November 1, 2024, from 13.5 per cent a year ago. Credit expanded by 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y as against 20.4 per cent a year ago. These figures factor in the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.

The rating agency, in its outlook for 2025, said the competition for deposits and a shift towards higher interest-bearing term deposits will squeeze net interest margins to 3.0 per cent in FY25 from 3.2 per cent in FY24.

The agency expects loan growth to be slightly higher than the nominal growth rate of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with retail loans expanding the fastest. Corporate borrowing has gained momentum, but uncertain external conditions may delay capital expenditure-related growth, it said.

India's infrastructure spending and private consumption will support robust economic growth. “We forecast GDP will expand by 6.5-7.0 per cent annually in FY25-FY27 (years ending March 31). India’s strong economic growth prospects will continue to support banks' asset quality,” S&P said.

The asset quality of Indian banking entities will stabilise. “We project the banking sector’s weak loans will decline to about 3.0 per cent of gross loans by March 31, 2025, from our estimate of 3.5 per cent as of March 31, 2024,” the agency added.

Strong regulatory actions to dent earnings, reputation

Turning to regulatory steps to strengthen the financial sector in India, S&P Global Ratings said the Reserve Bank of India is becoming more vocal and imposing heavy penalties.

The central bank is heavily focusing on technology, compliance, customer complaints, data privacy, governance, and know-your-customer issues. S&P believes increased transparency will enhance compliance and governance practices and curb lenders' over-exuberance, though compliance costs will rise.

“Investors in the financial sector may seek a higher premium for the increased regulatory risk stemming from the potential for stricter penalties, such as business embargoes, which can dent a company's earnings and reputation,” it said.