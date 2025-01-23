Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed today, Jan 23, in your state?

Due to the celebration of Vir Surendra Sai Jayanti and the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, all banks including private and public will be closed on Thursday, January 23. The closure is not nationwide, though. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks will only be closed in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura.

Real-time gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, the Negotiable Instruments Act, and bank account closures are just a few of the regulations based on which the RBI designates bank holidays. Official notices of these holidays are sent to banks and posted on the RBI website.

Parakram Diwas and Vir Surendra Sai Jayanti: Overview

In honour of the legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Parakram Diwas is celebrated annually on January 23. The Indian government formally suggested in 2021 that January 23rd be observed as Parakram Diwas.

Veer Surendra Sai was an Odishan freedom fighter. Since he was the legitimate heir, he battled against British control in India after they dethroned the Sambalpur State's rulers. His birthday was January 23, 1809.

State-wise bank holidays

India's bank holidays vary from state to state since they frequently rely on local celebrations and customs. On the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, however, all banks, scheduled and non-scheduled, observe holidays in the same way. Interestingly, banks are still open on the fifth Saturday of the month.

National bank holidays in India

In addition to state-specific holidays, major national holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Independence Day (August 15), and Republic Day (January 26) also will be observed as bank holidays nationally.

Will online banking be affected in bank holiday?

Digital banking services including Net banking, mobile banking, and UPI services will remain operational even though banks may be physically closed. Extended vacations, however, can cause problems with the availability of ATM cash.

To facilitate transactions, customers are encouraged to make sure that their online banking services are operational and connected to the mobile numbers they have registered.