Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / CBDT grandfathers treaty benefits on PPTs with Mauritius, 2 more nations

CBDT grandfathers treaty benefits on PPTs with Mauritius, 2 more nations

India has made certain treaty-specific bilateral commitments in the form of grandfathering provisions in the DTAAs signed with Singapore, Mauritius and Cyprus

CBDT TAX
The grandfathering provision in these treaties would be governed by the specific provisions specified in the respective DTAAs. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The income tax department has come out with a fresh guidance note on applicability of Principal Purpose Test (PPT) for claiming tax treaty benefits, which will apply prospectively.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in its guidance note on PPT also clarified that the grandfathering provisions under the India-Cyprus DTAA, India-Mauritius DTAA and India-Singapore DTAA would remain outside the purview of the newly issued PPT provision.

India has made certain treaty-specific bilateral commitments in the form of grandfathering provisions in the DTAAs signed with Singapore, Mauritius and Cyprus.

"These commitments, as reflected in the bilaterally agreed object and purpose of such grandfathering provisions, are not intended to interact with the PPT provision as such," the CBDT said.

The grandfathering provision in these treaties would be governed by the specific provisions specified in the respective DTAAs.

Deloitte India, Partner, Rohinton Sidhwa said the circular clarifies various aspects for interpreting the PPT that has now been featured in most Indian tax DTAAs.

Also Read

Murdoch's UK tabloids offer apology in legal settlement with Prince Harry

India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: India win the toss, opt to bowl first

Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver Bhajan Singh who saved him after attack

India vs England 1st T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

LIVE news updates: SC defers suo-motu hearing to Jan 29 in RG Kar rape, murder case

Most importantly, it establishes the primacy of the grandfathering article that features in some treaties, namely Cyprus, Mauritius and Singapore. Essentially, the circular protects such treaty-specific bilateral commitments and carves them out of the purview of the PPT provisions.

"This was a grey area when the new protocol was made public for the India Mauritius treaty. With this clarification there is a likelihood that the protocol would be notified and go into effect in the coming financial year beginning April 1, 2025," Sidhwa said.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Vishwas Panjiar said as per the guidance note, PPT provisions shall only apply prospectively and would also not be applicable in cases where India has entered into treaty-specific bilateral commitments in the form of grandfathering (like India's treaty with Cyprus, Mauritius, and Singapore).

"The guidelines also recognise and in fact nudges tax authorities to refer to BEPS Action Plan 6 as well as the UN Model Tax Convention (subject to India's reservation on specific matters) for supplementary source of guidance while deciding on the invocation and application of PPT provisions," Panjiar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After Tuesday fall, rupee rises 25 paise to close at 86.33 against dollar

EPFO adds 1.46 million net members in November, new additions rise 4.88%

RBI MPC member bats for two inflation rates for better policy making

CBDT clarifies past investments under old tax treaties safe from new rules

Premium

A first in 12 years: Banks to overhaul terms of engagement with BCs

Topics :double taxationIndo-Mauritius pactCBDT

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story