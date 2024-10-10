Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / 'Buy India' sovereign bonds chorus grows as demand outpaces supply

'Buy India' sovereign bonds chorus grows as demand outpaces supply

The supply crunch comes just as Indian bonds have emerged as top performers among major Asian nations, driven by their recent inclusion in global debt indexes

Bond market
Photo: Shutterstock
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Malavika Kaur Makol and Ronojoy Mazumdar


India’s $1.3 trillion bond market is facing a peculiar issue: investors can’t get enough of sovereign bonds as the government buys back debt and cuts borrowings, resulting in a supply shortage.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The administration repurchased nearly 245 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) of notes on Thursday. That follows last month’s reduction in its Treasury bill issuance by 400 billion rupees. The Reserve Bank of India also halted secondary market sales of bonds last week for the first time since July.

The supply crunch comes just as Indian bonds have emerged as top performers among major Asian nations, driven by their recent inclusion in global debt indexes. With the RBI’s pivot to a neutral monetary policy stance setting the stage for potential rate cuts, demand is expected to rise further.

The “RBI stance change will add fuel to fire as bond markets will start pricing in 50-75 basis points of cuts starting December,” said Sagar Shah, head of domestic markets at RBL Bank. “It is the first time in 2024 that demand for government bonds has outstripped supply.” 

Barclays Plc estimates the FTSE Russell inclusion this week to lure up to $9 billion. That’s in addition to the more than $18 billion that’s come in since JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s September 2023 announcement to add India to their main emergimarket index. A bond auction last week showed investors bidding nearly three times the amount government offered to raise. 


More From This Section

RBI asks banks to use info from all relevant sources for risk assessment

UPI transactions volume increases 52% to 78.97 bn in Jan-Jun: Report

Equity mutual fund inflow marks 10% decline to Rs 34,419 cr in Sep

Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.95 against US dollar during early trade

Spending Boost: Soon, pay up to Rs 1,000 without entering PIN on UPI Lite



India slashed its borrowings for the fiscal year ending in March 2025 this year, in a bid to narrow its fiscal deficit. Short-term borrowing rates for India have been trending lower, as the government slows borrowing through Treasury bills. 

“For years we spent hours thinking who will buy Indian bonds, where demand was going to come from,” said Nathan Sribalasundaram, rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “Now we are worried there is not enough supply.”

India government bonds were “our highest conviction trade even before the change in the RBI stance and the FTSE announcement,” said Eric Lo, Asia fixed income portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management in Hong Kong. “This increased demand should theoretically reprice the government bond yield curve lower,” he said. 

(Updates with bond buyback result in 2nd paragraph)
 
© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI eases its hawkish stance, index addition to extend market bond rally

Adani Green's 4 subsidiaries plan to raise up to $1 bn in dollar bonds

FTSE Russell Index revamp has S Korean, Indian bond markets on watch

India 10-year bond yield at 3-week high on West Asian conflict concerns

IIFL Home Finance to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via public issue of bonds

Topics :bond marketBonds

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story