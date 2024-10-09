RBI enhances limits for UPI123 Pay, UPI Lite to encourage wider adoption

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday enhanced transaction limits for UPI123Pay and UPI Lite to encourage wider adoption of these UPI products.

Now, customers using UPI123Pay, which provides UPI functionality on feature phones, will have a per-transaction limit of Rs 10,000, up from the previous cap of Rs 5,000.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, the RBI has increased the UPI Lite wallet limits, raising the per-transaction cap from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 and the overall wallet limit from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

“To further encourage wider adoption of UPI and make it more inclusive, it has been decided to enhance the per-transaction limit in UPI123Pay from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy speech.