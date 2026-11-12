CAG to launch in-house AI model to help auditors analyse financial data

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is set to introduce an in-house large language model (LLM) on Monday, bringing years of internal inspection reports, auditing standards and guidelines onto a single platform. This launch coincides with the introduction of new audit plans driven by data analysis for the watchdog and the approaching tabling of its initial integrated reports.

Developed exclusively for the CAG by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, LLM 2.0 is trained on around 65,000 internal inspection reports produced by the financial watchdog, along with its auditing standards and guidelines, Krishnan Sangaran Subramanian, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, said on Thursday.

Touting the platform as a facility for auditors to get responses by entering simple queries, the official said data from inspection reports, once ingested by the model, would complement the conventional audit management system used by the CAG. “We'll upload this year's and last year's financial statements, the auditor's report, and the board bills... Once we upload this, it (LLM) will do all the numerical calculations completely. It will do our analysis. It will show a pattern. So, these are very routine works. Now, the routine work will be done by the computer,” Subramanian said. The model is likely to have three distinct streams: one each for compliance audit, financial audit and works audit.

Apart from the model, data analysis is also changing how the watchdog prepares audit plans. Instead of the conventional plan based on the unit to be audited, data from multiple departments and their notable patterns are now driving the relevant audits in 2026-27, according to the official. For instance, in the states, data relating to direct benefit transfers under various social sector schemes, public works and even digital salary payments to officials are analysed for red flags, which the audit teams then pursue. On social sector schemes, the watchdog has audited seven social sector schemes as part of its initial integrated audits that are nearing presentation. The official said the CAG had been working on these audits for the past one to two years, covering integrated performance audits of seven social sector schemes and audits concerning ease of doing business and ease of living in 101 cities with a population of 5 lakh or more. Integrated audits are being undertaken for multimodal transport and foundational literacy.