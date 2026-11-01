Last-mile banking network is struggling amid rising costs, low commissions

NSFI 2025-2030 was categorical that a fair and reasonable remuneration structure for BC agents is a must to ensure quality and consistency in the delivery of financial services at the last mile. “Notwithstanding the regulatory prescriptions, and in view of the prevailing varied practices, a fair remuneration structure of BC agents relating to banking products and services may be worked out under the aegis of the IBA (Indian Banks’ Association.” Then with inadequacies of bank branches in the Northeastern (NE) and hilly states and rural areas, banking services are mostly dependent upon the BC outlets. The distribution of BCs, especially in the NE, is skewed with only 165 per thousand square kilometres compared to 379 per thousand square kilometres at the national level. As the remuneration of BCs depends on the volume of transactions, the viability of the network in a region gets impacted and leads to inactivity and consequent negative impact on financial inclusion.