Last-mile banking network is struggling amid rising costs, low commissions

Another pain point that BC firms may face shortly is that many of them have to evolve. The next wave of financial inclusion will not be about opening more bank accounts alone. It will be about helping people regularly use banking services to improve their financial well-being. To take financial inclusion to the next level, BCs need to do much more than facilitate basic transactions. “They can help people access savings products, credit, insurance, pension schemes and digital banking services. However, for the network to remain strong and sustainable, it is important that remuneration structures are reviewed to reflect the growing responsibilities of BCs,” says Shikhar Aggarwal, chairman of BLS E-Services, a technology-enabled digital service provider. A viable business model will encourage more entrepreneurs to participate and continue serving communities effectively. “It requires collaboration between banks, regulators and service providers, along with greater financial awareness and digital literacy among customers.”